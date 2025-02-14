Morehouse College and Tuskegee University Will Play In 2025 NBA HBCU Classic

The NBA has announced the participating schools for this year’s NBA HBCU Classic. Morehouse College and Tuskegee University, rivals in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, will play at the Oakland Arena at 2:00 p.m. on February 15.

Each school will receive $100,000 each from the NBA and AT&T. The game will be shown on ESPN+, NBA TV and TruTV.

PJ Morton will sing the “Star-Spangled Banner” and Goapele will perform the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice.”

“The NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T has become a highlight of the league calendar as we continue to use our platform to celebrate HBCU culture and traditions,” NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum said in a written statement. “We’re excited to showcase a conference matchup between two historic programs in Morehouse College and Tuskegee University while also providing career development opportunities that elevate the experience for HBCU students throughout the weekend.”

The game between the men’s basketball teams takes place the day before the NBA All-Star Game. Numerous activities will take place during NBA All-Star 2025, the league’s showcase stretch, that align with the NBA HBCU Classic. These include:

NBA HBCU Classic Teams Participating in NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service

The Morehouse College and Tuskegee University men’s basketball, band and cheer teams will participate in the 17th annual NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service volunteering in community service projects throughout San Francisco.

2025 Castrol Rising Stars: Player Development Workshop

Participating players will create and mix musical beats with EngineEars founder Derek Ali (MixedByAli) as part of the unfinished co-lab—a creative workshop hosted by the NBA’s Player Development department. The top beat selected by the Rising Stars, HBCU band members, and others will be amplified during the NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T.

NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T–HBCU Career Development Session

The theme is “Next Gen Trailblazers: Sport, Tech & Culture Innovators.” The day will start with a career panel followed by customized breakout tracks led by NBA staff and partners. Guests will include NBA players, NBA legends, NBA staff and corporate partners from various departments.