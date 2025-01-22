Kevin Garnett Hid His Money Under A Mattress After Making The NBA

Kevin Garnett wasn’t “financially savvy” during his early years playing in the NBA, as he avoided placing his money in the bank and opted instead to hide it under his bed mattress.

According to AfroTech, while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” several years ago, the NBA Hall of Famer admitted to not depositing his checks but cashing them and keeping them in an unconventional way.

Garnett, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame back in 2020, told the late-night host about his beginnings as an NBA player, not realizing how financially illiterate he was.

“I was kind of raised with a certain pedigree and mindset, so I wasn’t introduced to wires or just fintech. I wasn’t financially savvy. I didn’t know about direct deposit. I didn’t know none of this.”

“So, when I would get my check, I’d go cash it and you know, bring it home and I would put it under my mattress. So I did this for two years.”

The former Minnesota Timberwolves player finally got it together as he ended up making $334,304,240 when he played in the NBA before retiring for good in 2016. Several years ago, i t was reported that the former Brooklyn Nets forward was getting paid $5 million a year from the Boston Celtics since he retired, as he had a deferred contract that ended last year.