ICYMI: 2025 Women Of Power Summit Closes Out With A Bang

Another successful Women of Power Summit is in the can. The conference came to a close after a fruitful, four-day run. Friday, March 7 was kicked off with remarks from BLACK ENTERPRISE’s own Renau Daniels, vice president of Multimedia and Events Sponsorship Sales. Tunde Oyeneyin shared morning motivation, which was followed by coaching and panel sessions.

The highlight for the day was the Luminary Luncheon, which honored emerging women of power, including Jemele Hill, Minda Harts, and Monique Rodriguez. Lunch was followed up with another round of “Conversations That Count,” this time featuring the luminary honorees. Get into this glorious gallery:

