by Ida Harris ICYMI: Day 2 Of Women Of Power Summit Did Not Disappoint







After an awe-inspiring event at the 19th Annual Women of Power Legacy Award Gala, attendees shifted into power mode the next day, March 6, diving headlong into the spectrum of activities, meaningful conversations and, of course, informative leadership sessions. World renowned fitness expert Jenna De Leon headed the day with a morning workout before breakfast that was followed with remarks from BLACK ENTERPRISE president and CEO, Earl “Butch” Graves Jr., and Mia Hairston, senior vice president of Human Resources for Nationwide. The Conversations That Count series was held between two sets of women in power. Glenda McNeal, Robin L. Washington and Edith Cooper, cofounder of Medley, discussed “Peak Performance” while Valerie Jarrett, Karine Jean-Pierre and Abby Phillips spoke on “Politics As Usual.” Get caught up with BE’s gallery below.

