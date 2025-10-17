Troy Taylor, Larry Fitzgerald Jr. And Rev. Dr. Frankly Richardson Want The Black Community To Lean In

The 2025 XCEL Summit for Men has kicked off with its empowering three-day experience powered by BLACK ENTERPRISE. This annual gathering is designed to celebrate, equip, and connect Black men who are shaping culture, business, and community. It’s going down October 15–17 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, Florida.

The XCEL Summit is centered around the theme “Made for Men. Built for Impact.” It features thought-provoking panels, professional development workshops, and candid conversations on leadership, wealth, mental wellness, and purpose. Attendees will gain tools to advance their careers, grow their influence, and build a generational legacy.

Check out these highlights from the XCEL Awards Gala, where Troy Taylor, Larry Fitzgerald Jr., and Rev. Dr. W. Frankly Richardson shared powerful statements and impactful messages for Black men and the community abroad:

Troy Taylor

Larry Fitzgerald Jr.

Rev. Dr. W. Frankly Richardson

RELATED CONTENT: 8 Reasons You Should Attend BLACK ENTERPRISE’s XCEL Summit For Men