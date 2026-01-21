Applications Open For 2026-27 Nasir Jones Hip-Hop Fellowship At Harvard University

Queens recording artist Nasir “Nas” Jones recently announced that Harvard University is now accepting applications for the 2026-27 Nasir Jones Hip-Hop Fellowship.

The fellowship, named after the “Hip-Hop Is Dead” lyricist, was established over a decade ago, making it the first academic fellowship named after a hip-hop artist.

Applications must be received by Jan. 30 for the 2026-27 school year.

When the fellowship was launched in July 2013 to honor the Queensbridge rapper, the mission was “to facilitate and encourage the pursuit of knowledge, art, culture, and leadership through the exchange of artists and scholars in residence at the Du Bois Research Institute.”

At the time, Professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr., the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and Director of the Hutchins Center for African & African American Research, said, “Nas is a true visionary, and he consistently shows how boundaries can be pushed and expanded to further the cause of education and knowledge. The work of the Du Bois Institute is enriched by the addition of the Nasir Jones Hiphop Fellowship.”

Nas, who recently released his latest project with DJ Premier, Light-Years, and performed at a recent NBA game, has been.

The label that released his album, Mass Appeal Records, is owned by the rapper. Mass Appela has also released albums by legendary emcees who began their careers around the time Nas started his.

Seven albums were released throughout 2025: De La Soul’s Cabin in the Sky; Slick Rick’s Victory; Wu-Tang Clan member Raekwon’s The Emperor’s New Clothes; fellow Wu-Tang Clan brother Ghostface Killah’s Supreme Clientele 2; Mobb Deep (featuring vocals from deceased member, Prodigy)’s Infinite; and another rapper, and the late Big L’s Harlem’s Finest: Return of the King.

RELATED CONTENT: Inaugural Artist In Residence Dr. Yaba Blay and Most Incredible Studio Create ‘The BAMBOO,’ Elevating Icon to Cultural Artifact