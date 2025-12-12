Nas Set To Perform During Emirates NBA Cup Semifinals In Vegas

On the day after his latest project with DJ Premier, “Light-Years,” is released, Queensbridge’s own, Nas, will display his lyrical prowess when he performs during the Emirates NBA Cup 2025 Semifinals taking place on Dec.13.

The “Made You Look” lyricist is taking the stage for the latest installment of “Amazon Music Presents: In the Paint” in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena’s Toshiba Plaza. He will be performing between the semifinal games.

“Lock in with @nas as he hits the In The Paint stage live from Vegas on 12/13 after @nbaonprime 🏀🎤”

All Amazon Prime members will have access when the scheduled performance begins on Dec. 13 at 9:30 p.m. PT/Dec. 14 at 12:30 a.m. EST.

According to Billboard, people who don’t get the chance to watch it live will be able to view it online after the games are over on Prime Video, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, and in the Amazon Music app. This show follows the debut of the “In the Paint” series where the Clipse performed “So Be It” on Dec. 5, which can be viewed on the channels above.

Hip-hop fans are anxious for the Nas/Premier collab, with the duo first connecting on Nas’ debut album, “Illmatic” in 1994, making it an instant classic. Premier blessed Nas with tracks that became “N.Y. State of Mind,” “Memory Lane (Sittin’ in da Park),” and “Represent.”

The album is on the Nas-helmed record label, Mass Appeal Records, which honored legendary rappers this year. There were six before this one, with De La Soul’s “Cabin in the Sky” recently released, Slick Rick’s “Victory,” Wu-Tang Clan Member Raekwon’s “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” fellow Wu-Tang Clan brother Ghostface Killah’s “Supreme Clientele 2,” Mobb Deep (featuring vocals from deceased member, Prodigy) ’s “Infinite,” and another rapper who is no longer with us, Big L’s “Harlem’s Finest: Return of the King.

