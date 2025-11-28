De La Soul Returns With ‘Cabin In The Sky’ 2 Years After Trugoy’s Death

Long Island’s own De La Soul has just released their latest project, “Cabin in the Sky,” and this is the first one they dropped since the death of Trugoy the Dove, born David Jolicoeur, who died almost three years ago (February 12, 2023), making this the first album the group (now a duo) has released since 2016’s “And the Anonymous Nobody…”

The album is on the Nas-helmed record label, Mass Appeal Records, which has been releasing a slate of projects (seven scheduled for 2025) from classic hip-hop artists this year. The De La Soul offering is the latest after Slick Rick’s “Victory,” Wu-Tang Clan Member Raekwon’s “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” fellow Wu-Tang Clan brother Ghostface Killah’s “Supreme Clientele 2,” Mobb Deep (featuring vocals from deceased member, Prodigy) ’s “Infinite,” and another rapper who is no longer with us Big L’s “Harlem’s Finest: Return of the King. Next up is Nas himself, who reteams with DJ Premier for “Light-Years,” scheduled to drop Dec. 12.

The group dropped their first album, “3 Feet High and Rising,” in 1989, introducing the world to what became a hip-hop staple, skits, which were incorporated between songs. So, 36 years after that initial offering, the group still performs around the world, and they have practically hit every popular hip-hop-related podcast and radio show with fans and the media excited to hear what the duo has done with “Cabin in the Sky.”

Posdnuos and DJ Maseo incorporated several producers for the album, which also included vocals from Trugoy. In fact, three of the tracks were produced by him (one co-produced with Posdnuos), along with Pete Rock, who was responsible for the lead single, “The Package,” and three other songs. DJ Premier handled three songs, while Supa Dave West did the bulk of the production (five songs). Other contributors were Erik & Joshua, Jake One, Sam Wish, and Nottz.

Lending vocals to the project are Giancarlo Esposito, Slick Rick, Nas, Common, Black Thought, Bilal, Q-Tip, Killer Mike, Yummy Bingham, Jay Pharoah, Gareth Donkin, Stout, K. Butler & the Collective, Gina Loring, and Yukimi.

“Cabin in the Sky” is available on all streaming platforms.

After their former label, Tommy Boy Records, kept De La Soul’s catalog off streaming services, Reservoir Records acquired the masters and struck a deal with the group, making their music finally available on major streaming services less than a month after Trugoy’s death. In 1991, with their second album, the group declared that “De La Soul is Dead,” but 24 years later, they have proven that statement to be false.

RELATED CONTENT: PILOTS SHOWERED WITH GLASS: NTSB Report Links United 737 Strike To Rogue Weather Balloon