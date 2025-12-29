Bless Up! 21 Savage Reaches Out To Fellow Atlanta Artists To Forgo The Streets And Squash Beef

Following the release of “What Happened To the Streets?,” Atlanta-based recording artist 21 Savage has taken to social media, seemingly seeking to keep the streets out of the music game. By using his platform, he reached out to several artists to try to convince them to “f**k the streets,” as he stated that it’s only trauma out there.

21 Savage appears to be trying to get his Atlanta heads in the game, focusing on the music industry rather than street politics. He reached out to Young Thug and Gunna via X to encourage them to set aside their differences and reconnect the bond they had before Thug’s RICO trial. Thug and Gunna were like Batman and Robin before the crime allegations made their way to an Atlanta court.

Following Gunna’s plea deal to be dropped from the case and avoid prison time, some speculated that he “ratted” on Thug to secure the favorable agreement. When the announcement was made, Gunna had to admit in court that YSL (Young Stoner Life Records) was a gang. Prosecutors alleged that YSL wasn’t just a record label, but an enterprising gang, Young Slime Life, which is what YSL really stood for.

In the initial social media post, Savage directed the message to the former rap partners.

WARNING: Adult language

@gunna @youngthug

Yall niggas fix that shit yall love each other nigga you knew gunna wasn’t no gangster when he told the first time and we swept it under the rug for you you know he wasn’t tryna leave you to hang nigga fuck the streets we ain’t get shit but trauma from that… — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) December 17, 2025

Two days later, Thug responded, seemingly in agreement with Savage, by simply replying, “F**k the streets.”

Fuck the streets @21savage — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) December 19, 2025

Savage also reached out to Lil Baby.

@qcp I told you to your face you did wrong at the party but I never bashed you on the internet cuz it would of made the city look bad cuz you was putting all the young niggas and that would of fucked the money up — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) December 17, 2025

The “Redrum” rapper also sent a message to former Migos members Offset and Quavo, urging them to reunite, saying he had suggested it some time ago and that the two would have been bigger if they had stood by one another.

@QuavoStuntin @offset yall niggas tell the world I put yall on group text and told yall squash it before it even got far nigga if yall was still together yall would be unstoppable — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) December 17, 2025

Another Atlanta rapper with whom Savage had a prior beef was Future, and he admitted he should have reached out to him initially.

@1future I apologize my brother I should of called you first…Us!!! — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) December 18, 2025

Future responded by telling Savage that he’s “lil brother for infinity.”