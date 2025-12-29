December 29, 2025
Bless Up! 21 Savage Reaches Out To Fellow Atlanta Artists To Forgo The Streets And Squash Beef
The 'Redrum' artist sent out social media messages to Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Baby, Future, Quavo and Offset
Following the release of “What Happened To the Streets?,” Atlanta-based recording artist 21 Savage has taken to social media, seemingly seeking to keep the streets out of the music game. By using his platform, he reached out to several artists to try to convince them to “f**k the streets,” as he stated that it’s only trauma out there.
21 Savage appears to be trying to get his Atlanta heads in the game, focusing on the music industry rather than street politics. He reached out to Young Thug and Gunna via X to encourage them to set aside their differences and reconnect the bond they had before Thug’s RICO trial. Thug and Gunna were like Batman and Robin before the crime allegations made their way to an Atlanta court.
Following Gunna’s plea deal to be dropped from the case and avoid prison time, some speculated that he “ratted” on Thug to secure the favorable agreement. When the announcement was made, Gunna had to admit in court that YSL (Young Stoner Life Records) was a gang. Prosecutors alleged that YSL wasn’t just a record label, but an enterprising gang, Young Slime Life, which is what YSL really stood for.
In the initial social media post, Savage directed the message to the former rap partners.
WARNING: Adult language
Two days later, Thug responded, seemingly in agreement with Savage, by simply replying, “F**k the streets.”
Savage also reached out to Lil Baby.
The “Redrum” rapper also sent a message to former Migos members Offset and Quavo, urging them to reunite, saying he had suggested it some time ago and that the two would have been bigger if they had stood by one another.
Another Atlanta rapper with whom Savage had a prior beef was Future, and he admitted he should have reached out to him initially.
Future responded by telling Savage that he’s “lil brother for infinity.”
