21-Year-Old HBCU Athlete Fatally Shot At Atlanta Nightclub

Mariam Creighton, 21, a sophomore volleyball player at Albany State University, died May 12 during a shootout in an Atlanta nightclub.

Creighton, from Stockbridge, Georgia, and Nakyris M. Ridley, 20, during the 2:30 a.m. shooting at Elleven45 Lounge. Four others were injured after police said that an unidentified gunman started shooting during a fight inside the club.

“Mari was just an all-around great young lady that will truly be missed,” her coach at Stockbridge High School, John Holladay, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Creighton’s death has shocked the Albany State community. A transfer from fellow HBCU Benedict College, she had 5 digs and one assist during the 7 matches she played for Albany State in 2023.

“We at Elleven 45 are profoundly affected by the recent tragic events,” the club said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to all those impacted, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the individuals and families who have suffered loss and injury. The safety and well-being of our patrons and staff have always been our paramount concern. To ensure a thorough investigation in cooperation with local law enforcement, we will be closing our doors today.”

“We are heartbroken over the loss of Mari,” Dr. Kristene Kelly, Albany State’s director of athletics, wrote on X. “What a beautiful soul. Our Albany State RAMily is devastated by this news. Our thoughts are with Mari’s loved ones.”

Moreover, gun violence remains a critical issue in cities like Atlanta. According to Atlanta Fox 5, gang violence continues to trouble the Fulton County area, where Elleven45 is located.

“We have been aggressively fighting the gangs in Fulton County and the region because they do engage in human trafficking, drug dealing, gun running and robberies throughout the area,” Atlanta Police chief Darin Schierbaum told the outlet.

RELATED CONTENT: Howard University Student Dies From On-Campus Car Crash