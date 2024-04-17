HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Howard University Student Dies In On-Campus Car Crash, Faculty Member Involved The student, Mohamed Samura, was crossing the sidewalk when he was allegedly struck by the speeding faculty member.









A Howard University student has died from his injuries following a car crash on campus. The incident occurred on April 11 and allegedly involved a university faculty member.

Mohamed Samura, a freshman at the university studying Computer Information Systems, was struck by a car in front of the Cook Hall dormitory on Thursday afternoon. According to WJLA, Howard University Hospital treated him for non-life-threatening injuries, but he later succumbed to them on April 14.

The university’s President, Dr. Ben Vinson III, issued a statement on the promising honors student from Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Statement by Howard University President Ben Vinson III, Ph.D., shared earlier today with the Howard University community on the passing of student Mohamed Samura. pic.twitter.com/WPdiL8unAB — Howard University (@HowardU) April 15, 2024

“A bright and accomplished member of the Howard University community, Mr. Samura earned selection to the School of Business Dean’s List and demonstrated great skills as a member of the University’s award-winning ESports Team,” said Vinson. “The University extends our profound condolences and prayers to his family, friends, classmates, and instructors during this difficult time. May they find solace in the cherished moments shared with him. Further, I ask that the privacy of the family be respected and that we keep them in our thoughts and prayers.”

Howard hosted a vigil at its flagpole, with the president also stating that plans are in motion to further honor his time at the HBCU. Students spoke to reporters about Samura’s impact on campus.

“It really shows his impact on our community, you know,” explained his classmate Yasmine Ogbe. ” Even people like me who just were in one class with him for a semester… They got close to him. He was always helping the teacher out. She would ask us questions, and he would come up and solve them on the board. He was just a very motivated student, so it’s really sad to see him go.”

The driver, confirmed as a member of the faculty, had non-life-threatening injuries as well from the crash. The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., detailed that the educator was speeding and failed to properly conduct a left turn when he hit Samura crossing the sidewalk. There is no word thus far on any charges against him.