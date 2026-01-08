Three Men Arrested In $200,000 Burglary Of Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders’ Residence

On Sunday, Nov. 16, the day that Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his regular-season NFL debut, thieves made their way into the rookie’s home while he was on the football field. The men allegedly involved have been arrested.

According to The Associated Press, three people have been arrested in connection with the incident at Sanders’ home. The Medina County Sheriff’s Office stated that an arrest warrant has been issued for a fourth suspect in the robbery.

Police authorities said that about $200,000 in property was stolen from the home. The suspects entered the home at 6:46 p.m., and in-house cameras captured the men breaking in. They all entered different parts of the house while wearing masks and gloves. They were seen leaving right before 7 p.m.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation into the burglary at the home of Browns QB Shedeur Sanders and has arrested three out of four suspects. pic.twitter.com/TvtSxoZlze — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) January 7, 2026

During the season, there was a rash of break-ins at several NFL players’ homes on game days. Before Sanders’ home was burglarized, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan had been victims. The most recent football player whose home was robbed was Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons. His place was reportedly burglarized in December while the Titans were on the road playing in San Francisco.

The offseason should be an interesting one for Sanders. The Brown’s head coach, Kevin Stefanski, was let go at the end of the season, and although he ended the year as the starting quarterback, nothing is set in stone for next season. There are too many variables, including who will be the head coach next season and their thoughts on keeping him as the starter.

The last regular starting quarterback, who did not play this season due to an injury, Deshaun Watson, is expected to be in playing form, setting up a possible quarterback competition. Also, Dillon Gabriel, who was the starter before suffering a concussion that paved the way for Sanders to be the starter, is still on the team.

