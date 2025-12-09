Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Browns’ Coach Names Rookie Shedeur Sanders Permanent Starter For Remainder Of Season "He has constantly and consistently gotten better in each one of these games and how he's approached this game," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said.







After wallowing in the quarterback room for much of the season with no guarantees to see the field, Sheduer Sanders is the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback for the remainder of the NFL season.

According to NFL.com, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski unexpectedly named the rookie and fifth-round draft pick the starter on Monday.

Shedeur to start the remainder of the season and other notes ahead of Week 15 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 8, 2025

“He has constantly and consistently gotten better in each one of these games and how he’s approached this game,” Stefanski said. “He’s been working very hard, so I feel good about where his development is heading. He knows there are always going to be plays that he can be better at and those types of things. But he’s very intentional about getting better each and every game he’s out there.”

On Sunday, the Browns lost to the Tennessee Titans, 31-29. But Sanders had a good game, completing 23 out of 42 pass attempts for 364 yards. He also threw three touchdowns and an interception and rushed for 29 yards and a touchdown. He became the second rookie since 1970 to have more than 350 passing yards, three or more passing touchdowns, and at least one rushing TD in a single game.

The Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow accomplished the feat in 2020.

Sanders set career highs in completion percentage, passing yards, and passing touchdowns in a game. His alma mater, the University of Colorado, also pointed out that Sanders threw the most yards by a CU player in an NFL game.

Shedeur’s 364 yards are the most ever by a former CU player in an NFL game.@ShedeurSanders x #ProBuffs pic.twitter.com/zdzYJjKmjM — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) December 8, 2025

Sanders’ future, though, remains in doubt. Veteran Deshaun Watson, who was the team’s starting quarterback when he got injured and missed the season, is primed to return in 2026, barring any personnel moves.

The Browns are 3-10. Their final opponents are the Chicago Bears, the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Bengals.

