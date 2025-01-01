Women by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Meet The 3 Black Autistic Women Making History With Their Natural Hair Salon In ATL Three autistic African American women entrepreneurs from Atlanta are shattering barriers and making history with their thriving natural hair salon and beauty school, Aaliyah Beauty Bar







Three autistic African American women entrepreneurs from Atlanta are shattering barriers and making history with their thriving natural hair salon and beauty school, Aaliyah Beauty Bar. Despite the challenges the traditional cosmetology licensing process poses, these determined entrepreneurs — Aaliyah Alicia Thompson and twin sisters Anajiah and Aniah Byrd — have found innovative ways to succeed.

Aaliyah, the founder, has created a unique beauty school that focuses on teaching autistic kids a valuable skill: hairstyling. However, recognizing the limitations of the state board’s licensing process for individuals with autism, she and the twins have concentrated on mastering natural hair techniques, including locs, loc extensions, and retwists.

Their hard work has paid off, with a steady stream of clients and glowing Google reviews. Aaliyah’s commitment to empowering others on the autism spectrum extends beyond her salon. She is offering five scholarships to her beauty school, providing training and mentorship to individuals with autism who want to learn hairstyling skills.

“Aaliyah’s vision is a testament to the potential and creativity of individuals on the autism spectrum,” says her mom, Patricia. “Their success is a powerful reminder that, with the right support and accommodations, anyone can thrive and achieve their dreams.”

Aaliyah’s story serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration. It demonstrates that individuals with autism can learn valuable trades, live independently, and lead happy, rewarding lives.

To learn more about both the beauty school and the salon, please visit AaliyahBeautyBar.com.

Also, be sure to follow them on Instagram @AaliyahBeautyBar__Nail_School and join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #AutismEmpowerment.

The beauty salon is located at 7952 N Main St, Jonesboro, GA 30236, and the beauty school is located at 184 North Ave, Jonesboro, GA 30236.

For press inquiries, contact (470) 919-3201 or aaliyahbeautybar22@gmail.com.

This news was first reported by Blacknews.com.

