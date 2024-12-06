Charlotte’s Curl Cave Proves Curly Hair Is ‘Good Enough’ Salon Biz

If you’re a Black woman and you were told your natural curls weren’t “good enough,” now is the time to visit the Curl Cave, the first Black-owned curly hair salon in Charlotte, North Carolina, Where Is The Buzz reports.

Owner Moriah Marshall turned a passion into a six-figure business starting in 2019. Clients have labeled her space, located in the Queen City, as a “sanctuary,” not just for those who want their hair done but more so looking to leave empowered and better than when they came in. “When I work with clients, I approach their hair as a canvas, respecting the unique texture and individuality of their curls,” Marshall said.

“It’s about enhancing their natural beauty while showing them that their curls are good enough—because they always have been.”

As a self-taught curl specialist, Marshall knows what it’s like firsthand to not be taken seriously with a head full of luxurious curls. While growing up, she was subject to societal pressures to put heat on her hair and straighten her hair. On a number of occasions, the salon owner was told her curls weren’t “good enough.” However, Marshall didn’t let the negative noise get to her – instead, she embraced her curls, resulting in a mission to change the natural hair narrative. “My creative vision stems from my deep love for art and my understanding of natural beauty,” she said.

“I’m determined to change that narrative. By being the first Black-owned curly salon in Charlotte, we are giving people a space to embrace their natural selves unapologetically.”

With the Curl Cave being a safe space for women of all creeds to be seen and understood when clients sit in her chair, they instantly reject the notion that curls are designed to be altered or hidden. Marshall’s clientele has launched a community of “curly heads” and has encouraged others to follow in her footsteps under her leadership.

Every member of her staff is pushed from the ground up to be a member of the next generation of curl enthusiasts, guaranteeing that the passion is shared and carried on. However, it wasn’t always easy. Marshall remembers a time when she struggled to find other like-minded individuals to work with her, on top of having a lack of a support system to lean on. “One of the biggest challenges was finding and training curl specialists. We are rare!” she explained.

But on the East Coast, more and more curly hair salons are popping up. In Florida, those looking to have their curls loved on should visit Salon Brazyl in Carrollwood. Owner Latecia Hankerson shares a passion similar to Marshall – stating she wants her clients to feel restored when they leave her chair. “I love styling as well, but I feel like I’m healing the hair and I’m making it healthier so that they can continue on this healthy hair journey,” Hankerson said, according to ABC Action News.

For the Curl Cave, Marshall is ramping things up in 2025 by enhancing the brand’s social media presence and partnering with community events. “Curl Cave is proof that natural beauty is powerful and valid,” Marshall claims.

“Our presence in the community sparks conversations about representation and inclusivity, challenging outdated beauty standards and creating a space where everyone feels seen and celebrated.”

