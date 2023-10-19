3 New Orleans Children Die In House Fire Allegedly Started By Father

A tragedy occurred in New Orleans, where three children died in a house fire on Wednesday morning. Police officials have announced that the children’s father was arrested and faces charges for allegedly setting the house on fire.

According to ABC News, the father, 29-year-old Joseph Washington, allegedly started the house fire after an apparent domestic dispute, police said. He was taken into custody after police went on a manhunt to apprehend him.

New Orleans Deputy Superintendent Ryan Lubrano stated that Washington has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, and one count of aggravated arson. He also stated that the charges could change.

The New Orleans Police Department released details of the incident.

“According to investigators, around 11:55 p.m. last night (Oct. 17, 2023), a woman called 911 to report that the children’s father was threatening to burn down their home.

“Moments later, a fire was reported at the residence in the 4900 block of America Street in the Seventh District. NOFD arrived on scene at 12:14 a.m. NOPD units were then dispatched and arrived on scene at 12:20 a.m., finding the home engulfed in flames.”

According to the outlet, when emergency workers got to the house, they rescued a 5-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy. The children were taken to the hospital, where they died about an hour later. A third child, a 3-year-old boy, died at the scene.

After initiating a search for the suspect, the Gretna Police Department informed NOPD that Washington’s car was found in the Mississippi River, partially submerged in the city of Gretna. He wasn’t in the vehicle but was apprehended on the I-610 Eastbound later in the day, where he was discovered in another car. He tried to escape authorities by jumping off the overpass.

Washington was then taken to a local hospital for treatment of potential injuries.

The coroner will determine the cause of death for the three children.

