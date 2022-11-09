3 Black Friends Found Dead in Mexico Airbnb; Autopsy Cites Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Three American friends found dead last week at their Mexico City Airbnb, were likely killed by carbon monoxide poisoning, according to autopsy reports.

Bloomberg reported Wednesday that security guards at the complex in the La Rosita neighborhood mentioned the smell of gas to officials after the bodies of two men and one woman were discovered on Sunday, Oct. 30.

The travelers have since been identified as Virginia entrepreneur Kandace Florence, 28; Virginia educator Jordan Marshall, 28; and New Orleans teacher, Courtez Hall, 33. The trio were vacationing in Mexico‘s capital city for “Día de Los Muertos,” a Mexican holiday celebrated on November 1 and 2.

The autopsy reports cited carbon monoxide poisoning as the possible cause of death, per Bloomberg, though a further investigation is underway.

“We can confirm the death of three U.S. citizens in Mexico. We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death,” a statement from a spokesperson with the U.S.Department of State read, per WTKR.

On October 30, Florence told her boyfriend over the phone that she was feeling ill, Norfolk, Virginia-based news station Wavy.com reported Tuesday. She told him something was off before the were disconnected. After failed attempts to get a hold of her, Florence’s boyfriend contacted the Airbnb host to check on the three tourists. Local authorities arrived and found Florence, Marshall, and Hall dead.

Before the release of the autopsy, the travelers’ families had been in touch with the U.S. Embassy in Mexico and traveled to Mexico City. Marshall’s mother, Jennifer Marshall, said the families were not informed about how her son and his friends died, telling WTKR, “The Mexican police were not very forthcoming with information. Also, the language barrier was incredibly difficult as well.”

The Marshall family confirmed that Jennifer Marshall’s body was returned home.

Hall’s mother told New Orleans NBC affiliate WDSU that he was a social studies teacher at KIPP Memorial School in New Orleans. “It’s been so hard,” she said.

“We tried calling back over there for the funeral homes. Because of the language barrier and stuff you cannot get anything through or really understand.”

Florence’s mother described her daughter as a “dreamer” who started a candle-making business, Glo Through It, to empower others. Her family is planning to hold a candlelight vigil on Thursday, what would have been her 29th birthday.