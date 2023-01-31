Memphis Fire Department Fires 3 EMT Workers Who Violated Protocols When Tending to Tyre Nichols

The fallout from the police killing of Tyre Nichols continued as three emergency medical technicians were terminated for their response.

According to Memphis Commercial Appeal, the Memphis Fire Department fired three EMT workers who were at the scene after Nichols was beaten by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7.

The MFD fired two emergency medical technicians, Robert Long and JaMicheal Sandridge, and fire engine driver Lt. Michelle Whitaker. They were let go for failing to give the victim an “adequate patient assessment” when they were called to help Nichols after he was beaten by police officers.

A release from the Memphis Fire Department, in part states, “Our investigation has concluded that the two EMT’s responded based on the initial nature of the call (person pepper sprayed) and information they were told on the scene and failed to conduct an adequate patient assessment of Mr. Nichols. After their initial interaction with Mr. Nichols, they requested an ambulance to respond.”

The two EMT workers arrived at the scene at 8:41 p.m. and at 8:45, an ambulance was summoned and arrived at 8:55 p.m. Nichols was taken to St. Francis hospital by 9:08 p.m. The driver, Whitaker, never left the vehicle.

“After concluding our internal investigation, it was determined that EMT-B Long, EMT-A Sandridge and Lt. Whitaker violated numerous MFD policies and protocols. As a result, EMT-B Long, EMT-A Sandridge and Lt. Whitaker have been terminated from the Memphis Fire Department.”

This makes a total of eight people who have been terminated in connection to the death of Nichols.

Memphis police officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith were terminated on Jan. 20 after an investigation revealed they had violated department policy regarding the use of force.

They were then charged with second-degree murder, as well as aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, official misconduct, and official oppression.

Nichols died at a Memphis hospital three days after fire department workers took him to there, where he was listed in critical condition. The victim had been stopped by police officers and was pulled over for reckless driving on Jan. 7 before the officers beat him.