300 Entertainment Initiates Film and Content Division -- First Project Features NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace

300 Entertainment, owned and operated by longtime industry executive Kevin Liles, has expanded as it launches a film and content division, 300 Studios.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 300 Studios will be run by Liles, the chairman and CEO of 300 Entertainment and Elektra Music Group. He has hired former Viacom executive Kelly G. Griffin who was brought on as head of creative strategy, and Nolan Baynes will be the general manager of 300 Studios.

“I have dedicated my career to telling the story of our culture and investing in the artists and creatives who have shaped it around the world. With 300 Studios, I look forward to incubating, developing, and producing content for all formats that tell the important and inspired stories from the next generation of cultural innovators,” Liles said in a written statement.

The first project from 300 Studios is RACE: Bubba Wallace, a Netflix docuseries about the only full-time Black race car driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, Bubba Wallace. The documentary follows Wallace as he competes on Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI racing team. The race car driver will also speak out about racial injustice.

300 Studios currently has approximately 20 works in production. The projects range from independent movies and music lifestyle series to episodic TV content and podcasts.

300 Entertainment has a roster of artists, including Megan Thee Stallion, who received Best New Artist honors at this year’s Grammy Awards, Young Thug, and his label Young Stoner Life, Gunna, Fetty Wap, Highly Suspect, Mary J. Blige, and many other artists.

This announcement comes on the heels of recent news that Warner Music Group (WMG) acquired 300 Entertainment, co-founded by Liles and Lyor Cohen.

300 Entertainment was founded nearly 10 years ago in 2012 by Liles and Cohen and fellow co-founders Roger Gold and Todd Moscowitz. According to sources, Financial Times reported that the company was sold to Warner Music Group for more than $400 million. Cohen, who currently works at YouTube, said: “300 is a way of life and is in very good hands.”