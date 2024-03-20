Entrepreneurship by Kandia Johnson 31 Actionable Tips For Promoting Your Business On LinkedIn Whether you're looking to establish yourself as a thought leader, recruit staff, or connect with key influencers, LinkedIn is a powerful branding tool for businesses.









Whether you’re looking to establish yourself as a thought leader, recruit staff, or connect with key influencers, LinkedIn is a powerful branding tool for businesses. And with more than 800 million members globally, there’s an incredible opportunity to expand your company’s reach.

To maximize on LinkedIn, check out the business tips below:

Before a presentation, update your LinkedIn profile; attendees will review it to assess your credibility. Transform a generic link to your website into a call to action, especially on company profiles. Create entries for every role you have performed within each job title. It’s OK to have overlapping dates. Share high-quality information with your network to create connections that become alliances. The ideal length for LinkedIn long-form posts is 500 to 1,200 words. Tailor the length for your audience. Skip the “How do you know this person” step. Click “Connect from search results instead of profiles. Want another user or company to see your LinkedIn status updates? Use @mentions when you post. Don’t be a wallflower. Your profile is 5x more likely to be viewed if you join and are active in groups. When introducing yourself, don’t be self-centered. Be generous, genuine, and focus on the other person. Looking for a new job on LinkedIn? Don’t let your boss know; turn off your activity broadcasts. LinkedIn users who update their profiles regularly get more job offers than peers who contact recruiters.

Censor yourself. If you wouldn’t say it in a job interview, don’t say it in a LinkedIn group or post. Schedule time to be active on LinkedIn. Review your profile, monitor updates, and participate in discussions. Evernote and LinkedIn integrate and can organize business cards, LinkedIn info, and networking notes in one place. Use your LinkedIn profile as a sales tool. Add a short video about your company to your profile. Add value to LinkedIn groups: share visual presentations that will interest group members. Profiles with pictures are 14x more likely to be viewed. Use a professional image with a neutral background. Avoid profile buzzwords, such as creative and motivated. Minimize adjectives. Emphasize verbs. Don’t use the automated invitation message: “I’d like to add you to my professional network on LinkedIn.” LinkedIn has found that 20 posts per month can help you reach 60% of your unique audience. The best times to post on LinkedIn are Tuesdays and Thursdays, between 7 am and 9 am local time. Company updates with images have a 98% higher comment rate than updates without images.

You are unique. Prove it. Use a creative headline instead of defaulting to your current job title. Help recruiters, prospects, and potential partners find you; use keywords throughout your LinkedIn profile. Successful LinkedIn content often provides ready-to-use takeaways in a list format. Endorse people you respect. Send a thank-you message when someone endorses you. List volunteer experience on LinkedIn; 42% of hiring managers value it as much as formal job experience. LinkedIn groups provide one of the best personal branding opportunities you have with social media. Are you struggling to fill a role in your company? Instead of hiring a recruiter, consider joining LinkedIn’s Recruiter service. Share original content; “content is now viewed six times more than jobs-related activity on LinkedIn.” Use visuals; embed SlideShare presentations and infographics into your profile and long-form posts.

