Business by Black Enterprise The Smith Brothers And Their Dad Redefine Safety Across Home Security With New Patent Smart Guard is a Chicago-based, family-owned product company focused on developing innovative safety







Originally published on BlackNews.

Meet Jayden, Jaylen, Marshawn, and Makel Smith, four African American brothers from Chicago, who have invented and patented the newest innovation in home security. They, with the support of their father, Martasz, are the founders of Smart Guard, which produces the Winlock Window and Patio Safety & Security Bar. This unique device allows families to easily lock and secure their windows and patio doors to prevent burglary and keep children from falling out of windows.

The Smith brothers, with the help of their dad, are redefining safety across home security, personal health, and automotive protection with a growing portfolio of practical, easy-to-use solutions. Founded by a Black family with a mission to make everyday safety more accessible and reliable, the company’s innovations are rooted in real-life experience and a commitment to protecting what matters most.

That mission became deeply personal after the founders’ family home was burglarized twice. In the first incident, an intruder gained entry by pushing through a window-mounted air-conditioning unit, exposing a common yet often overlooked vulnerability. In response, the family developed a specialized air conditioner security brace designed to prevent forced entry through AC units.

A second burglary revealed another critical gap: access through the outer top sash of a window, an entry point rarely addressed by traditional security products. This experience led to the creation of the Winlock Window and Patio Safety & Security Bar, a first-of-its-kind solution engineered to secure the outer top sash and prevent unauthorized access.

The brothers comment, “This company was built out of necessity. After our home was burglarized twice, each time exposing a different, overlooked vulnerability, we knew there had to be a better way to protect families. We didn’t set out to start a product company; we set out to solve a real problem. Every Smart Guard product is designed from that experience, with a focus on closing the gaps most people don’t even realize exist.”

Today, Winlock represents a new standard in window protection while also helping safeguard children from accidental falls. Over the past decade, Smart Guard has helped protect more than 300,000 homes nationwide by identifying overlooked risks and delivering practical, real-world solutions.

In 2024, Smart Guard reached a major milestone through a nationwide retail partnership with Lowe’s, one of the largest home improvement retailers in the United States.

Demonstrating strong confidence in the brand, Lowe’s purchased the company’s full inventory for distribution across its stores, significantly expanding Smart Guard’s national footprint. The company has also built a strong e-commerce presence, with multiple products earning Amazon’s Choice designation and ranking among top-performing items in their categories – reflecting consistent demand, high customer ratings, and strong consumer trust.

The Winlock Window and Patio Safety & Security Bar is available for direct purchase at BuyWinlock.com and through Amazon, Target, Lowe’s, and True Value hardware stores, further strengthening Smart Guard’s accessibility and presence in communities nationwide.

As Smart Guard continues to grow, its mission remains clear: to become the world’s leader in innovative, revolutionary products that protect homes and families from dangers, hazards, and life-threatening situations.