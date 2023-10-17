Georgia Police, FBI, U.S. Marshals Searching For 4 Escaped Prisoners From Detention Center

Police officers are searching for four prisoners who escaped from the Bibb County Detention Center in Georgia around 3:00 a.m. on Oct. 16.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office posted about the incident on its Facebook page and is seeking help in capturing the escapees.

The Bibb County Detention Center is located about 85 miles southeast of Atlanta, which has a population of around 500,000.

According to the post, the escaped prisoners broke out of the facility through a damaged day room window and a cut fence, escaping in a blue Dodge Challenger that pulled up to the scene and took off. One of the suspects, 52-year-old Joey Fournier, was being held on a murder charge. Marc Kerry Anderson, 24, was being held on the charge of aggravated assault, the United States Marshals were detaining 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell and 29-year-old Chavis Demaryo Stokes for possession of a firearm and drug trafficking.

According to Fox News, Sheriff David Davis held a press conference on Monday about the situation and informed the public that the men were free and roaming the streets.

“These inmates were able to leave out of a day room window,” Davis said. “The oldest run-down-est part of the jail.”

“They could be anywhere,” Davis added. “We don’t know if they’re all together at this point. We don’t have any reason to believe that they had any association with each other out on the street, but they certainly had some type of association with each other inside the jail.”

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of each escaped prisoner as the FBI and U.S. Marshals Office have joined the search.

Anyone who has any information should contact Crimestoppers at1-887-68CRIME or Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the tip line at 478-310-4502 or 478-310-4485.

Related Content: INMATE ESCAPES FROM ARKANSAS JAIL BY CLIMBING RAZOR WIRE FENCE