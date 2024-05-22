5 Empowering Books To Add To Your Summer Reading List

Originally Published Aug. 18, 2015.

The end of the summer should remind us of one thing—the countdown to the New Year starts now. So, if you’re behind in your career goals or need some motivation to launch that idea you’ve been sitting on for several months, check out these awesome books on career and creativity.

Strategize to Win by Carla Harris

Recognized by Fortune Magazine as one of “The Most Powerful Black Executives in Corporate,” and Black Enterprise magazine’s “Top 75 African Americans on Wall Street” and “Top 75 Most Powerful Women in Business, “Harris is more than qualified in the career strategies and tools necessary to “start out, step up, or start over in your career.

Steal Like an Artist by Austin Kleon

When Austin Kleon was asked to speak to students at Broome Community College, he wrote his speech based on “ten things he wished someone had told him when he was starting out at their age.” “Nothing is original, so embrace influence, collect ideas, and remix and re-imagine to discover your own path. Follow your interests wherever they take you.” This message serves as the foundation for Steal Like an Artist—transformative principles that help people discover their artistic side.

And you don’t have to be an “artist” to benefit from this short, yet powerful read about tapping into your creative side. The book includes empowering messages, graphic illustrations, and Kleon’s personal experiences.

The Audacity of Hope by Barack Obama

If there is anyone who can teach you something about holding out for “hope,” it’s our very own former President of the United States, Barack Obama. According to the book description on Amazon, The Audacity of Hope is Barack Obama’s call for a new kind of politics—a politics that builds upon those shared understandings that pull us together as Americans. Lucid in his vision of America’s place in the world, refreshingly candid about his family life and his time in the Senate, Obama here sets out his political convictions and inspires us to trust in the dogged optimism that has long defined us and that is our best hope going forward.”

The 4-Hour Workweek by Timothy Ferriss

If you’re one of the millions of people who dream about escaping the corporate rat race, the 4-hour workweek is recognized by many “career switchers” as the “blueprint.” The book includes 50 practical tips and case studies from readers (including families) who have doubled their incomes, overcome common sticking points, and reinvented themselves using the original book as a starting point.”

Leave Your Mark: Land Your Dream Job. Kill It in Your Career. Rock Social Media by Aliza Licht

Leave Your Mark: Land Your Dream Job is described as “mentorship in 288 pages.” Highlights from the book include communication and personal branding tips as well Licht’s invaluable lessons learned from her career as well as advice and inspiration.

RELATED CONTENT: These Books On Black Motherhood Are Right On Time For Mother’s Day!