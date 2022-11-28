5 For The Fight Pairs Howard University Students with Leading Cancer Research Institutions

Howard University, a historically Black research university in Washington D.C., and 5 For The Fight, a global non-profit dedicated to ending cancer, today announced a new partnership to create the next generation of diverse cancer researchers.

The 5 For The Fight Cancer Research Internship is a 10-week summer internship program that will pair rising juniors and seniors from Howard University with leading cancer research institutes, beginning in the summer of 2023.

“Representation in medicine matters because it means safer, healthier, and stronger communities. That is why we could not be more excited to partner with 5 For The Fight, which will pair our incredible undergraduates with opportunities to work in some of the world’s leading cancer research laboratories,” said Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, president of Howard University.

“This internship will open doors for Black students to pursue careers in medicine and position them as changemakers in eradicating this disease.”

Recent studies have clearly established that representation in medicine leads to better patient outcomes. In one Stanford University and UC Berkeley study, Black patients were 56% more likely to get a flu shot, 47% more likely to agree to diabetes screening, and 72% more likely to accept a cholesterol screening from a Black doctor than with a white one, because they felt more connected to them. And the lack of representation in the medical field has a noticeable impact on our communities – Black women are three times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related causes, and Black infants are twice as likely as white infants to die in childbirth. The National Cancer Institute indicates Black women are two times more likely than white females to die of breast cancer. The National Bureau of Economic Research estimated that more Black doctors could reduce cardiovascular mortality in Black men by 250 lives per month.

Through its partnership with Howard, the 5 For The Fight Cancer Research Internship will help train the next generation of cancer scientists. The program provides interns with a stipend, on-campus housing, a meal plan, and roundtrip airfare, allowing them to focus solely on their experience. Most notably, they’ll receive hands-on laboratory experience and mentorship at leading cancer research institutes throughout the United States. The inaugural group of interns will be 10 Howard University students, who will begin work in the summer of 2023. They will all work within the cancer research laboratories at the University of Utah.

“We are unyielding in our belief that we can eradicate cancer, which is why we are committed to funding incredible cancer research. By partnering with Howard University, we will be working with some of the best and brightest young people in the country to help fuel the next generation of cancer research,” said Mike Maughan, co-founder of 5 For The Fight.

“We know that not only will these interns contribute meaningfully during their programs, but will also begin a journey to truly transform the future of cancer research and our ability to end this disease.”

To apply for the Howard University / 5 For The Fight partnership or learn more, please visit 5ForTheFight.org/internship.