5 Key Tips On How To Keep it Professional Amidst Infidelity with the 'Lovepreneurs'

Everyday, couples decide to go their separate ways after experiencing infidelity.

Recently, actress Nia Long dominated the headlines after her fiance, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, had an affair with a woman within the organization.

Infidelity is nothing new, of course. For decades, the world has witnessed celebrity relationship scandals like Udoka’s cause their marriages to fall by the wayside. For some couples, ending a marriage is an easy and swift decision. For others, business ties play a major factor beyond the personal partnership.

“Lovepreneurs” Demetrius and Dhayany Walker have created a platform to coach entrepreneurial couples on the importance of having both net worth and love worth. The millionaire couple developed the patented formula to provide their community with success in relationships.

The Walkers target entrepreneurship and love through business techniques, networking relationships, key systems and strategies for maintaining a business through personal conflicts. The Walkers are experienced professionals in the relationship industry and 88% of the married couples with memberships are presently involved in successful, forward-moving partnerships.

BLACK ENTERPRISE spoke with the Lovepreneurs about their story and their 5 key tips on how to maintain a business relationship with your partner after experiencing personal betrayal.