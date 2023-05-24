5 Organizations Double-Down On Travel Advisory Against Florida

The Human Rights Campaign and Equality Florida are the latest advocacy groups to issue a travel advisory warning for Florida. The two organizations published a joint press release on the Human Rights Campaign website, a decision that has been hastened as the state’s legislation grows increasingly stricter.

In the past year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who NBC News reports will soon be announcing his bid for the presidency, has signed into legislation restrictive and harmful laws targeting vulnerable groups, including the LGBTQ+ community, Black Americans, women, and immigrants, according to CNN.

In the wake of such changes, many civil rights groups have instructed Americans against visits or relocation to the Sunshine State. Organizations that have issued travel advisory warnings include:

⁃ Equality Florida

⁃ Florida Immigrant Coalition

⁃ The Human Rights Campaign

⁃ League of United Latin American Citizens

⁃ The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

The Human Rights Campaign is the country’s largest LGBTQ+ activism organization, according to NBC. Its travel advisory warning comes six days after USA Today reported that DeSantis signed into law a slate of new bills designed to limit LGBTQ+ rights on May 17. The four bills that are soon to go into effect, as reported by USA Today, are listed below:

SB 254 – This bill prevents minors from receiving gender-affirming care and restricts care among adults.

SB 1438 – This bill prohibits kids from attending “adult live performances,” a move intended to prevent young children from viewing drag performances, including those deemed “family-friendly” due to its vague language.

HB 1251 – This bill requires that Florida residents must use the bathroom of their assigned sex at birth, preventing transgender individuals from using the facilities that align with their gender identity.

HB 1557 – Called the Parental Rights in Education Act, this bill previously only applied to kindergarten classes through third grade. However, as of May 17, this rule has expanded to encompass grades 4 through 12. It prohibits schools from instructing on sexual orientation and gender identity in any capacity.

The LGBTQ+ community is not the only group facing DeSantis’ political ire.

Politico reports that DeSantis has signed SB 266, a law that prohibits spending related to diversity, equity, and inclusion programs beyond what is required by accreditors, a decision many view as a direct effort to curb progressive measures and just one of the state’s many rejections to improve education.

According to Pensacola News Journal, Florida’s House has also passed a sweeping anti-immigration law titled SB 1718. This bill will implement certain employment requirements, prevent the government from contributing to identification cards for undocumented immigrants, and more.

As Florida enacts more restrictive legislation, residents are left to fear for their safety, especially as DeSantis gears up for the 2024 presidential election year, which is rapidly approaching.

