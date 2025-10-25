5 People Shot Near Howard University During Homecoming Weekend

Washington, D.C., police have stated that five people, four adults and one teenager, were shot near the Howard University campus Oct. 24, during the school’s homecoming weekend.

All shooting victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to WTOP, the shooting took place near the institution at approximately 8:20 p.m., but none of the victims were students at the famed HBCU. Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting. No details were released, but authorities said that three weapons were recovered from the scene.

At a press conference, Police Chief Pamela Smith said that three men, one woman, and a teenage boy were discovered shot when police officers arrived at the scene.

“Whether they’re young people or adults with guns, we need folks to put these guns down in our city. What we do know is that this is Howard’s homecoming, and most of the homecoming festivities around our cities are joyous occasions for our families to come out and enjoy a good time,” Smith said.

Smith said a motive is not known as to why the shooting occurred, but investigators will be obtaining surveillance footage from the area.

The incident happened as the university was hosting a welcome reception for alumni, a block away from the shooting.

“We’re not going to tolerate individuals coming into our cities with firearms and don’t think for one second that we’re not going to look for you and search for you and find you. And when we do, we will hold you accountable,” she stated.

Fox 5 reports that one of the people shot is a Morgan State University student. Howard and Morgan State will meet on the football field Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m. for the 101st homecoming game at the university.

Smith also assured visitors and students at Howard that the police force would keep them safe during the activities.

“What we’re going to do tomorrow is ensure that we keep those visitors safe,” Smith said.

