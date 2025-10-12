HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Mississippi HBCU Homecomings Marred By Shootings; Child Injured, Woman Killed HBCUs have been grappling with rising incidences of gun violence during homecoming season.







Two Mississippi HBCUs had their homecomings shaken up by shootouts, with one child left shot.

Alcorn State and Jackson State University both had individual instances of gunfire during their respective homecoming festivities. According to HBCU Gameday, the shootout surrounding the Alcorn community occurred the night of Oct. 11 near a gas station. One woman died during the shooting, with two others hospitalized.

The scene prompted the University to call for a shelter-in-place on campus, with an investigation into the shooting ongoing. Around 72 miles away, Jackson State had its own incident of gun violence that struck a child.

The HBCU’s shooting happened at a tailgate surrounding the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The child was taken by police to a local hospital, with no current updates on their wellbeing. Law enforcement has yet to reveal a suspect in the shootout.

The sheriff of Hinds County, where Jackson State is located, released a statement on the shooting. Sheriff Tyree Jones encourages anyone with information to contact the authorities.

Gun violence at homecomings has become a growing concern for HBCUs in the past few years. Significant shootouts have even resulted in the cancellation of the celebrated tradition entirely, such as one occurrence at Morgan State in 2023. In light of past gun violence, the Baltimore school heightened security measures by closing the campus early during this year’s festivities.

Outside of Mississippi, another HBCU has suffered from gun violence overshadowing its homecoming. South Carolina State recently dealt with the loss of a student, 19-year-old Jaliyah Butler, during its annual celebration. All schools and the local law enforcement continue to investigate the shootouts that have shaken their communities.

As many schools deal with increasing threats of gun violence, they remain vigilant in providing safety and security for the thousands that flock to their campuses during homecoming season.

