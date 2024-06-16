Last-Minute Spirits Brands To Cop For Dad On Father’s Day

A running joke is that mothers get more love than fathers on their respective days. Contrary to popular belief people lay down dollars for Father’s Day. A reported $22.4 billion is expected to be dished out for dad, according to the National Retail Federation. While that is almost $11 billion lower than spending for Mother’s Day, it’s still a grip. Another gag is Father’s Day gifts usually fall in the category of last-minute gifts. That might be up for question, but BLACK ENTERPRISE identified five spirit brands to grab for dad if you didn’t cop him something ahead of time.

Uncle Nearest

If whiskey is your father’s fav, check out Uncle Nearest’s line of ryes. The 1856 is premium-aged, the 1886 is a small batch, and the Rye, which is a straight rye whiskey. The brand has cocktail kits that include mixers and bitters.

DonQ

If dad is into rum, he’ll enjoy DonQ’s range of rum. The Reserva 7, Don Q Cristal and Don Q Piña. Each of these Puerto Rican rums have a distinctive taste that dad will delight in. If he is watching his waistline the Don Q Piña is a clear rum that fits into skinny diets.

Brough Brothers

If big poppa is a class act, bring him a bottle of Brough Brothers Bourbon. This Black-owned, Kentucky Bourbon brand will bring an air of floral and fruit to the tastebuds. If in Kentucky, drop into Brough Brothers distillery for a tour.

Armand De Brignac Ace of Spades

If daddy dukes likes to pop champagne then Ace of Spades is the premium way to go. The brand was bought out by Jay-Z in 2014. Retailing at $300 a pop, this bubbly brut is top of the line in style and taste. Your father will forever remember this toast.

