Mayor Brandon M. Scott Men by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors 5 Things You May Not Know About XCEL IMPACT Honoree Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Mayor Brandon Scott has built a career around public service, youth investment, and changing Baltimore from the ground up.







Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott has spent his career proving that leadership can start close to home and still make a national impact.

The 52nd mayor of Baltimore is among the 2026 BLACK ENTERPRISE XCEL IMPACT Honorees being recognized during the 10th anniversary of the XCEL Summit For Men for his work in public service and community leadership.

Here are five things you may not know about the Baltimore native.

1. He grew up in Park Heights

Raised in the Park Heights community, Scott witnessed firsthand the effects of disinvestment in neighborhoods and youth. That experience has influenced his focus on education, recreation, housing, and public safety.

Under his administration, Baltimore invested in new and renovated schools and recreation centers while dedicating $100 million to previously stalled housing projects in underserved communities.

2. He was inspired by Congressman Elijah Cummings

Scott has spoken openly about the importance of seeing Black leadership up close. During a BLACK ENTERPRISE XCEL fireside chat, he recalled former Congressman Elijah Cummings as the one elected official he could see regularly in his community.

“I can be for them what I didn’t have,” Scott said.

He added that he wanted to take Cummings’ example “to the next level” by showing up for young people in ways they had not seen before.

3. He entered City Hall before becoming mayor

Scott’s political career began on the Baltimore City Council, where he represented the 2nd District for eight years. He was later unanimously elected president of the council before becoming mayor in 2020.

His path into government also included working as a young staffer under former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie C. Rawlings-Blake.

“She allowed me as a young staffer to have so much autonomy and really, authority, at 23, 24, 25 years old,” Scott said.

4. Public safety is a major part of his leadership agenda

Scott has made reducing gun violence a central priority. During his first term, Baltimore implemented its first Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan, while the city reported a significant decline in homicides and vacant properties.

Scott has also argued for a broader approach to public safety.

“We’re not making them the end be all,” he said of the police department during his XCEL conversation, emphasizing the use of additional community resources.

5. He wants more young Black people in government

For Scott, leadership development starts with participation. He has encouraged young Black professionals interested in politics to gain experience in their communities, campaigns, and government.

“You have to be in your community. You have to have a track record serving your community,” Scott said.

That philosophy reflects XCEL’s broader mission: recognizing Black excellence while encouraging the next generation to build influence across industries and institutions.

Scott will be recognized alongside fellow 2026 XCEL Impact Honorees Victor J. Glover Jr., Jalen Rose, Taye Diggs, and Everette Taylor at the XCEL Summit For Men, taking place Oct. 21-23 in Orlando, Florida.

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