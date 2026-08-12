(Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Video by Kenneth Meeks You Can Help Change The Narrative Of Black Male Leadership Today Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott shares his strategy to get young professionals into politics







Brandon Scott is using his power in politics to deliver economic progress and opportunity for African Americans in his city. And in the process, he’s proving to the world the current narrative on Black male leadership has changed. As the 52nd mayor of Baltimore, Scott is tackling crime, housing, healthcare and police brutality just as effectively as previous Black mayors of large cities, such as Maynard Jackson of Atlanta, or Karen Bass of Los Angeles, and Lori Lightfoot of Chicago.

Scott spoke to moderator Geoffrey Bennett, the News Hour chief correspondent for PBS, at a past XCEL Summit for Men where he explained the challenges and opportunities of living up to the legacy of today’s 21st century mayors.

In this clip, Scott also lays out a strategy for young Black men to get involved in politics. And as our community continues to be attacked under the current administration, it’s more important now we get involved than ever before.

As we gear up for the 10th anniversary of the XCEL Summit for Men, BLACK ENTERPRISE re-broadcasts his conversation because we remind young men that you can make just as much of an economic impact being in politics as you can running a business. Take a look.

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