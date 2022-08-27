5 Things We Can Learn From Kobe Bryant’s Legacy

When Kobe Bryant tragically died with his daughter Gianna and seven others, the entire basketball world stood still.

Some might argue that the nation as a whole was in shock. Even casual basketball fans had seen a Lakers finals or two on ABC, and Kobe was a household name, just like Michael Jordan.

Millions of people around the world know who Kobe was, have watched him play, or were inspired by his work ethic and competitive spirit, including business owners and .

Most people may not know that after retiring from the NBA in 2015, Kobe became a VC and started a $100 million media tech and data fund. By the time he passed away, Kobe had a net worth of $600 million. Here’s what we can learn from his incredibly successful career.

1. Hard work pays off

Michael Jordan famously said that he felt that Kobe was the only player to ever approach his work ethic. But Kobe arguably worked even harder than MJ, and perhaps more than any other NBA superstar in recent memory.

Back at Lower Merion High School, Kobe would show up to practice at 5 am and leave at 7 am—as a teenager. In his Lakers days, former teammate, John Celestand, said Kobe was the first player in the gym, even when he was injured.

His relentless drive to improve even followed him even to the 2008 Olympics, where the “Redeem Team” was expected to easily wipe the floor with every team they played against. Yet, according to NBA champion, Dwyane Wade, Kobe was training before most other Team USA players were even awake.