5 Things You May Not Know About 2026 XCEL IMPACT Honoree Taye Diggs

For more than three decades, Taye Diggs has built a career spanning Broadway, film, television, publishing, and entrepreneurship.

The celebrated actor, producer, and stage performer is among BLACK ENTERPRISE’s 2026 XCEL IMPACT Award honorees, joining influential leaders recognized for their achievements across business, culture, and their respective industries. Diggs will be honored during the XCEL Summit for Men, taking place Oct. 21-23 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, Florida.

Audiences may know Diggs from films such as “The Best Man,” “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” and “Brown Sugar,” or television series including “Private Practice” and “All American.” However, his work extends beyond the Hollywood roles that made him a household name.

From breaking barriers on Broadway to writing children’s books centered on identity and entering the media startup space, here are five things you may not know about XCEL IMPACT honoree Taye Diggs.

1. His career began on Broadway before Hollywood came calling.

Before Diggs became a leading man on the big screen, he built his foundation in theater.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in musical theater from Syracuse University, Diggs appeared in the 1994 Broadway revival of “Carousel.” His breakthrough came two years later when he originated the role of Benjamin Coffin III, known as Benny, in the Broadway production of “Rent.”

The musical became a cultural phenomenon and won the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Diggs later reprised the role in the 2005 film adaptation.

His Broadway career has continued throughout his time in Hollywood, with appearances in productions including “Chicago,” “Wicked,” and “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”

2. Diggs made Broadway history with “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”

Nearly two decades after his “Rent” breakthrough, Diggs returned to Broadway and made history.

In 2015, he became the first Black actor to take on the title role in the Broadway production of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”

The milestone added another dimension to a career in which Diggs has moved between stage, television, and film while taking on roles across genres. His theater background has remained central to his professional identity even as his television and film career expanded.

3. He has written children’s books exploring race and identity.

Diggs has also used children’s literature to explore self-esteem, race, and identity.

He collaborated with longtime friend and illustrator Shane W. Evans on “Chocolate Me!,” a children’s book inspired by Diggs’ experiences growing up Black in a predominantly white neighborhood. The story follows a young Black boy learning to embrace the physical characteristics that make him different after other children tease him.

Diggs and Evans later collaborated on “Mixed Me!,” which centers on a biracial child navigating questions about his identity.

His work as an author has expanded his storytelling beyond entertainment while giving young readers stories that encourage confidence and self-acceptance.

4. He co-founded a contemporary dance company.

Diggs’ creative work has also extended into dance.

He and fellow performer Andrew Palermo co-founded dre.dance, a contemporary dance company that developed performances addressing social and cultural issues.

The venture allowed Diggs to work behind the scenes as a creative leader while expanding his involvement in the performing arts beyond acting. The company’s work included “beyond.words,” a production exploring autism through movement.

The endeavor is another example of Diggs using his entertainment career to create projects and opportunities outside traditional Hollywood roles.

5. He is taking on entrepreneurship through Microhouse Films.

After decades in established entertainment formats, Diggs is turning his attention to an emerging corner of the media industry.

Diggs is a co-founder of Microhouse Films, a creator-focused entertainment startup centered on microdramas — short, serialized programs designed primarily for mobile viewing.

The platform gives independent creators an avenue to develop and distribute short-form scripted projects while participating in a format that has gained traction as audiences increasingly consume entertainment on their phones.

For Diggs, the venture represents a shift from primarily performing and producing within existing entertainment systems to helping build a platform for creating and distributing content.

That evolution adds entrepreneurship to an already expansive résumé.

From his Broadway beginnings to his work in film and television, children’s publishing, and now digital media, Taye Diggs has spent more than 30 years expanding the scope of his career. His selection as a 2026 XCEL IMPACT Award honoree recognizes a body of work that has crossed industries while helping broaden the representation of Black performers and storytellers across entertainment.

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