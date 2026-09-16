BE The Game by Edwian Stokes 5 Things You May Not Know About Isiah Thomas, 2026 BLACK ENTERPRISE XCEL Honoree Thomas has built a business career beyond the basketball court, from leading NBA labor negotiations to acquiring a professional basketball league.







Many basketball fans remember Isiah Thomas as the determined point guard who led the Detroit Pistons to back-to-back NBA championships in 1989 and 1990. However, during and after his playing career, Thomas also distinguished himself as an entrepreneur, labor leader, educator, and sports executive. Here are five facts about Thomas that may surprise even longtime fans.

Thomas Was a Major Voice for NBA Players

Long before player empowerment became central to professional sports, Thomas was active in basketball business matters. He became president of the National Basketball Players Association (1988-1994), succeeding Alex English. During his tenure, the union faced a major dispute with the NBA over revenue-sharing calculations that resulted in a $62 million settlement for the players, according to the National Basketball Players Association website.

Thomas Bought an Entire Professional Basketball League

In 1999, Thomas made a significant business move by purchasing the Continental Basketball Association for about $10 million. Initially interested in acquiring a CBA franchise in Detroit, he ultimately bought the entire league. Thomas aimed to restructure the CBA as a single-entity organization and strengthen its function as a developmental pipeline for the NBA.

Thomas Helped Build the Toronto Raptors

After retiring as a player, Thomas became part owner and executive vice president of the expansion Toronto Raptors, which began playing in the NBA during the 1995-1996 season. He helped build the franchise and was involved in selecting players, including Damon Stoudamire, Marcus Camby, and Tracy McGrady.

In 1997, Thomas led a group seeking majority control of the Raptors. The Associated Press reported that had the transaction been completed as proposed, Thomas would have become the first Black person to lead a group with majority ownership of a major league sports team.

Thomas Went Back to School — at Berkeley

Thomas continued his education after earning his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University, later earning a master’s degree in education from the University of California, Berkeley. His studies focused on the cultural aspects of sport in education, examining the intersection of athletics, education, race, class, and society.

Thomas Has Long Viewed Business as Part of His Legacy

Thomas’s post-NBA career includes executive roles, team ownership, broadcasting, coaching, and entrepreneurship. His company, Isiah International, is an investment holding firm with interests in real estate, private equity, and other sectors. BLACK ENTERPRISE has documented Thomas’s transition from basketball champion to entrepreneur and business executive.

Perhaps most notably, while the NBA made Thomas famous, he has spent decades developing a legacy beyond the game, defined not only by championships but also by ownership, education, leadership, and business.

Thomas will receive BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s prestigious XCEL Award at the XCEL Summit for Men, Oct. 21-23 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, Florida.

RELATED CONTENT: 5 Things To Know About XCEL Impact Awardee Everette Taylor