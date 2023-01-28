Isiah Thomas Announces Expansion of Cheurlin Champagne at New Location

NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, owner of Cheurlin Champagne is excited to announce Cheurlin Champagne has just arrived at over 100 Total Wine & More locations.

Total Wine & More is the country’s largest independent retailer of fine wine. Cheurlin Champagne is on the shelves and available for immediate purchase. This expansion allows this hand-harvested first press of the grape Champagne to be available both online and in 107 stores across the United States.

Introduced to the United States in 2016, Cheurlin Champagne has seen tremendous growth due to word-of-mouth from an enthusiastic fan-base of loyal supporters of Isiah Thomas, his brand, and his business acumen.

Through Mr. Thomas’s stewardship, Cheurlin Champagne has become one of the largest first press of grape champagnes in the world. Cheurlin is proud to offer zero to low added sugar in all products.

The stage is now set for Cheurlin to be enjoyed by all.

“This is a significant and strategic advancement our brand has achieved by securing the account with Total Wine & More. We look forward to growing our brand even further with Total Wine & More,” said, Isiah Thomas.

This new partnership with Total Wine & More, offers Cheurlin Champagne the opportunity to share one of France’s most celebrated Champagnes with its US customers. Now online and in countless stores in the following states: Delaware, Virginia, New Jersey, Maryland, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia,

Florida, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico. Washington State, Connecticut, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Missouri, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Kentucky, Colorado, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, and Indiana.

For more information on where to purchase Cheurlin Champagne, visit

www.totalwine.com and search item #2126217213 to be directed to Cheurlin

Champagne.

Visit our website www.cheurlin.com for additional information.

About Isiah Thomas

Isiah Thomas is Chairman and CEO of ISIAH International LLC, and Isiah Imports, a

certified minority-owned investment holdings company. For over 30 years, he has been

investing in new and existing businesses. Born and raised on Chicago’s West Side, his

professional career spans more than three decades in sports, business, and

entertainment. Thomas has garnered worldwide attention for his contributions in all

levels of professional basketball, including induction into the Naismith Memorial

Basketball Hall of Fame, and for distinctive business start-ups and philanthropic

endeavors.

About Cheurlin Champagne

Founded in the Aube in 1788, the Cheurlin family celebrates over nine generations of

growers and has continued their hands-on tradition staking their name and reputation

on crafting France’s finest champagne. A wine and champagne enthusiast, Isiah Thomas

wanted a great tasting champagne without the added sugar found in most brands. His

research revealed France’s champagne growers pay homage to nature focusing on soil,

topography, and climate. Thomas concluded that artisanship was the answer and the

future of champagne. His pursuit led him to the Cheurlin family who has crafted

France’s finest champagnes since 1788. Confident they are the region’s best producer of

champagne – an alliance was born. Isiah Imports is the exclusive importer of Cheurlin

Champagne. For more information on our award-winning Cheurlin Champagne

products, visit www.cheurlin.com.