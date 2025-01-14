Career by Jeroslyn JoVonn 5 Steps To Plan Your Corporate Exit Strategy As Remote Work Recedes More workers are opting out of the traditional corporate ladder. Here are 5 steps on how to join this growing trend.







With more corporate workers being forced back to the office, a growing number of employees are preparing their exit from the traditional career ladder.

What used to be the desire to remain at a company and climb the ladder to a C-Suite corner office has shifted toward pursuing portfolio careers, independent consulting, freelance work, and fractional executive roles. The increase in return-to-office policies are seeing more workers rework their corporate journey into careers that work for them and not the other way around.

Making the shift from a traditional work model can be both rewarding and challenging, especially when your livelihood is on the line. For those contemplating a career change that involves leaving or scaling back their 9-to-5 role, Fast Company offers five tips to help guide your transition.

Step 1: Delve Into the Concept

The first step in transitioning from the traditional corporate ladder is to delve into the concept you have in mind. Share your idea with trusted confidants to gather feedback. If you have a coach or advisor, collaborate with them to identify the major obstacles holding you back and strategize potential solutions to overcome them.

Step 2: Analyze the Financials

Coins are key to deciding on your next career move. With income often being the biggest hurdle, analyzing the finances behind a career transition is essential. Key questions to address include: How much income do you need each month to meet your basic needs? How much would make you feel secure and comfortable? Keep in mind that this initial amount won’t define your revenue forever—it’s simply a starting point that feels manageable and achievable.

Step 3: Identify Your Unique Value

Identifying your value proposition is a critical step in making a career transition. Take time to reflect on what you have to offer and who would benefit from it. The aim is to separate external factors from your skills and understand who you’re best equipped—or most passionate—to serve. No matter what kind of transition you’re making, it’s essential to have a clear understanding of your strengths and target audience. Write it down in the simplest, most direct way possible and incorporate it into your outreach. This will become both your guide and business plan as you move forward.

Step 4: Reach Out to Your Network

See who can support you in your career transition. You can’t expect help unless you ask, and people won’t know how to assist you unless you’re clear and direct about what you’re seeking. As mentioned earlier, trusted confidants can offer support, along with mentors, former colleagues, and old classmates. Keeping your value proposition in mind, be clear about your goals and needs. Your champions will appreciate hearing from you and will value knowing how they can best help.

Step 5: Make Your Voice Heard

Visibility matters when you’re trying to get noticed for new opportunities. Utilize social media to share your latest projects and achievements, attend industry events, and leave comments online to increase your digital footprint. Stepping out of your comfort zone and engaging beyond your usual circle will help you feel more connected to others, who may eventually become partners, advocates, or clients. Creating original content and showcasing your expertise can be challenging and uncomfortable for some. But it’s a powerful way to signal to both familiar and unfamiliar audiences that you’re available, experienced, and ready for business.

