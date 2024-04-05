Career by Safon Floyd 5 Tips For Setting And Achieving Your Goals Here are a few tips to help motivate you to set and obtain so that success is the only option. Check it.









Originally Published May 9, 2016.

Let’s tackle setting and obtaining goals. We set goals constantly, from as small as “I will INDEED make it to work on time today, even if it kills me, “in five years, I must take over the world. Big or small, obtaining our goals ultimately boils down to two things: planning and execution.

Even setting goals can require significant planning. The problem often occurs when we fail to map out a strategy, which opens us up to wandering aimlessly, twiddling thumbs, confusion, frustration, and failure. We can’t have that.

Be realistic.

You know you–act like it. It’s important to know your time, strengths, weaknesses, and know-how when setting your goals. If your goal is to fly, ask yourself if you have wings. If you don’t, maybe your goal should be to walk instead. The more realistic we are with our abilities, resources, and access, the more likely we are to successfully see a plan through. If the pieces are all there, you’re just required to put them together (you can handle that).

Challenge yourself.

Much of the triumph in achieving goals is found in impressing ourselves. You said you would, you thought nah, I can’t, but just maybe I could, and then you did! That’s awesome. Constantly challenging and stretching ourselves with each goal we set is the blueprint to getting to the next level. Do a little more than you think you can, and then do a little more than that.

Think outside the box.

This is not a counter to being realistic. Be realistic, sure, but be realistically imaginative. If your goal is to one day own a small business, imagine if that business snowballed into a conglomerate. Plan for greatness, execute that plan, and watch the universe open you to you. You have it in you.

One step at a time.

The most surefire way to get anywhere is to put one foot in front of the other. Try not to let the big picture overwhelm you. Just keep stepping until you reach the finish line.

Kill it.

You did not come to play with these goals; you came to slay. Give 100% at all times. You will better accept any outcome when you can look in the mirror and say you gave it all you had. Bring it.

