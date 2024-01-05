5-Year-Old Viral Sensation Gets Stamp Of Approval From MC Lyte



A 5-year-old rapper has taken the internet by storm, with even MC Lyte taking notice.

The “Cold Rock a Party” rapper re-posted the video for VanVan’s sophomore single, “ Pull Out the Keys,” with the caption, “Let’s go @therealvanvan_ #PullOutTheKeys.”

The song features the young rapper telling her dad to pull out his car keys so they can hit the streets.

“Chores done. I been good, and I did my homework,” she raps over a catchy beat.

“She Bodied That,” rapper Lil Mama said in the comments section.

Other fans chimed in to show their support for the new single.

“Too cute, and this is a Bop,” someone wrote.

VanVan has also showcased her emcee skills on Snoop Dogg’s Pawsitive Vibes, the soundtrack that accompanies his animated television series Doggyland.

With her catchy lyrics, adorable personality, and skillful dance moves, the rapper, born Savannah McConaughey, has garnered a massive intergenerational fan base. Her 359,000 followers on Instagram include Angela Rye, Kevonstage, and fellow female MC Rapsody.

VanVan’s first single, “Playing Outside Every Day,” was released in May and has more than 100,000 streams on Spotify. The North Carolina native performed the song on the Tamron Hall Show.

The junior lyricist also attended the Kennedy Center Honors, where she joined Yo-Yo, MC Lyte, and Monie Love on stage as they honored Queen Latifah with a rendition of “U-N-I-T-Y.”

VanVan is showing off her acting chops as well. The 5-year-old femcee landed a role in Tubi’s Crossover: The Revenge.

Her father, Reggie McConaughey, who is also her manager, told BET.com that his daughter wishes to work with Tyler Perry and appear on Abbott Elementary in the future.

McConaughey told BET.com that he shot his shot by tagging Brunson on social media.

He later told followers that he received a response from Brunson’s team, but didn’t share any further details. Will we see Savannah sitting in Ms. Teague’s classroom next season? We are here for it.

