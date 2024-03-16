Career by Jeffrey McKinney Nearly 50% Of Black Gen Zers Have Made A Career-Related Decision From TikTok Advice Some Black Gen Zers are depending on TikTok to make career-related decisions, seeking support on such matters as job opportunities and networking.









Seeking support on everything from career advice to job departures, some Black Gen Zers are relying on TikTok.

The trendy video-sharing platform has emerged as a forum where some people from GenZ are making occupational and professional choices tied to suggestions from the app.

RessumeBuilder.com surveyed 1,000 U.S. adult Gen Z TikTok users who held a job in March 2024 to get a better understanding of their career decisions. Overall, 41% made a career-related decision based on TikTok advice.

Based on data supplied to BLACK ENTERPRISE, that figure was 48% for Black Gen Zers. Other findings for that group showed that 75% encounter career advice on TikTok weekly. Almost 10% report they trust TikTok more than their parents and colleagues for career advice.

Further, 14% of Black Gen Zers quit their jobs based on TikTok counsel, and 21% got a job offer from an opportunity they found there. Some 85% of Black Gen Zers have used TikTok to network. In all, 235 Black Gen Zers were quizzed.

In a news release, ResumeBuilder’s Resume and Career Strategist Julia Toothacre touched on why Gen Z may turn to the app for career help.

“TikTok provides quick and easy-to-follow advice that can be implemented immediately in many cases. However, GenZ might also do well to examine other options on the career-advice front.”

Toothacre noted, “While I think you can get great advice on TikTok, you also need to vet who you’re getting the advice from. Check LinkedIn and do a general web search for people you’re taking advice from before you act. There are a lot of people giving BAD advice on TikTok.”

Additionally, sharing information was cited as a helpful tool for Gen Z. Altogether, 80% of Gen Zers disclosed they have used TikTok for networking.

Some 59% networked via TikTok comments, 45% by direct messaging, 31% connected with creators through collaborations such as duets), and 18% attended an event found on TikTok.

Toothacre stated, “One huge benefit of TikTok is the ability to connect with people. It’s a great place to learn about and explore different career options. However, one word of caution. Always check out potential connections on other platforms before you engage with them in any meaningful way.”

More details on the survey can be found here.

RELATED CONTENT: Copycat Controversy: TikTok User Says Cetaphil Stole Idea For Super Bowl Ad