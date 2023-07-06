Judge Tosses 50 Cent’s $32M Malpractice Lawsuit That Stems From Rick Ross Feud

50 Cent just got hit with the final blow in his failed feud with Rick Ross which took $7 million and led to his past bankruptcy filing.

On June 30, U.S. District Judge Vanessa Bryant ruled in favor of a bankruptcy court’s decision to dismiss 50 Cent’s $32 million lawsuit against his former law firm, Reed Smith, and its former partner Peter Raymond, Finurah reports.

50, real name Curtis Jackson, sued the law firm accusing them of legal malpractice that contributed to his losing $7 million in a trial with Rick Ross’s ex-girlfriend Lastonia Leviston. The rapper was sued by Leviston after 50 Cent posted a sex tape of her as part of his ongoing feud with Rick Ross.

Reed Smith was representing 50 but was fired in March 2015, four months before he went to trial and was ordered to pay $7 million in damages to Leviston. After the verdict, 50 filed for bankruptcy in Connecticut but Reed Smith filed a claim seeking over $609,000 in unpaid attorney fees.

The “In Da Club” rapper responded by filing a legal malpractice claim accusing the law firm of having an uninformed legal strategy and a conflict of interest that contributed to his trial loss. In return, 50 was seeking $7 million in actual damages and $25 million in punitive damages from the firm.

However, 50’s claims were dismissed twice by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Ann Nevins in March 2019 and June 2021. The “Power” creator appealed the rulings with Judge Vanessa Bryant in New Haven, Connecticut but just received the final ruling that wasn’t in his favor.

According to Judge Bryant, 50 Cent failed to offer enough evidence that proves the alleged conflict of interest by Reed Smith impacted his case or caused his loss at trial. 50 Cent has continued to flourish in the wake of his trial loss and bankruptcy filing.

His “Power” series remains a favorite on Starz and the rapper inked a broadcast deal with Fox earlier this year, via The Hollywood Reporter, and struck a NHL partnership just last month. With a net worth listed at $40 million, the G-Unit rapper isn’t hurting from the trial loss.

