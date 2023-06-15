 50 Cent’s Ongoing Legal Battle With Rémy Martin Is Finally Settled

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends a Los Angeles Lakers - Houston Rockets game. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

50 Cent’s battle with the cognac brand Rémy Martin has ended.

According to TMZ, Sire Spirits, the spirits company owned by 50, has reached a confidential settlement with E. Rémy Martin & Co. The media outlet obtained paperwork signifying that the rivaling companies reached the agreement on June 1, asking the court to keep the details of the settlement under wraps.

E. Rémy Martin & Co. initially sued Sire Spirits in 2021 for copyright infringement. The company alleged that Sire Spirits copied the bottle design of the revered brand’s cognac. The lawsuit, filed in August 2021, alleged that 50 Cent’s Branson Cognac design is a copy of Rémy Martin’s jewel-shaped, glass bottle design of XO cognac.
Sire Spirits then filed its own lawsuit in response to Rémy Martin’s, denying allegations of infringement and asking the court to throw out Rémy Martin’s lawsuit. Rémy Martin then filed a motion to dismiss the counterclaims and affirmative defenses. However, the judge denied its motion. At the time, 50’s attorney, Stephen Savva, denied that Sire Spirits infringed on Rémy Martin’s design, saying, “Our position continues to be that there has been no infringement of any kind. We intend to vigorously pursue all claims and defenses, including invalidating certain patents and trade dress purportedly held by Rémy Martin. This is a dispute that Sire Spirits did not start, but we will do everything in our power to finish.”

Meanwhile, the hip-hop-artist-turned-television-executive recently announced he has been back in the studio putting the final touches on an upcoming album. This year marks the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, and he has been working with the likes of his mentor, Dr. Dre, and Eminem, who brought him to Aftermath Entertainment, Dre’s label.

It has been nine years since the “How to Rob” rapper dropped a recording project. He also mentioned in an exclusive interview with Billboard magazine that he and Nas are collaborating on the fourth installment of Nas’ King’s Disease.

Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton, is the co-founder, and owner of TheIndustryCosign.com.

