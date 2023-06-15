50 Cent’s Ongoing Legal Battle With Rémy Martin Is Finally Settled

Meanwhile, the hip-hop-artist-turned-television-executive recently announced he has been back in the studio putting the final touches on an upcoming album. This year marks the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, and he has been working with the likes of his mentor, Dr. Dre, and Eminem, who brought him to Aftermath Entertainment, Dre’s label.

It has been nine years since the “How to Rob” rapper dropped a recording project. He also mentioned in an exclusive interview with Billboard magazine that he and Nas are collaborating on the fourth installment of Nas’ King’s Disease.