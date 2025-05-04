Entertainment by Mary Spiller 50 Cent Action Channel Hits #1 On Roku And LG 50 Cent’s action channel features films and shows from Lionsgate’s library of over 20K titles.







50 Cent’s Lionsgate Action channel is now the #1 most popular action channel on The Roku Channel and LG Channels. Curated by Curtis Jackson, well known as “50 Cent,” the FAST channel debuted on Roku exclusively.

Rising to popularity, after taking Roku in Q1 by storm, its launch on LG Channels as well has seen it hit the same top spot milestone.

50 Cent Action is being described as one of the first of its kind as a “talent-branded FAST channel.”

Jackson will be featured at LG Ad Solution’s NewFronts presentation on May 5. As a keynote speaker, Jackson will conduct a live Q&A session alongside company CEO Michael Hudes, opening up about the growth of 50 Cent Action and some of the exclusive features that will arise in the future.

Jackson said in a statement, as reported by Deadline, “This is the future of entertainment. It’s about making real connections. I’m hands-on with everything and collaborating closely with Lionsgate – which has been a great partner – to give fans free, direct access to the best action movies and shows out there, all in one place. Fans can step into my world every time they turn on the channel.”

Jim Packer, Lionsgate’s President of Worldwide Television Distribution, recognized 50 Cent as a cultural icon who is tapped into what action audiences want to see.

Packer said, “[Jackson] is a cultural icon with an unmatched connection to his audience. We’ve seen incredible momentum on the channel since launch, and our goal is to make 50 Cent Action one of the leading action destinations for fans and advertisers in the FAST Space.”

The Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television runs Jackson’s favorite films and television series, all from Lionsgate’s library of over 20K titles. The action channel features box office juggernauts like “The Expendables, Rambo, and Den of Thieves.”

50 Cent Action is also offering 1,000 movies, including exclusive films and series that are not premiering outside of the FAST channels.

50 Cent Action has an upcoming event over Memorial Day Weekend. The marathon will run fan-favorite franchises like Now You See Me.

50 Cent Action has been streaming since April 30 on Vizio’s WatchFree+ and Sling TV’s Sling Freestream as well.

