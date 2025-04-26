Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn 50 Cent Sues To Block Release Of Horror Film, ‘I Didn’t Get Paid’ 50 Cent takes legal action to block the release of horror film he acted in.







50 Cent is suing to stop the release of a horror film he says he never finalized a contract for.

On April 24, the rapper and entertainment mogul filed a lawsuit against filmmaker Ryan Kavanaugh over the movie Skillhouse, in which 50 had agreed to appear, believing a final agreement would be completed. After TMZ reported the story, 50 Cent — real name Curtis Jackson — reposted the article on Instagram to reinforce his decision to take legal action.

“I didn’t get paid 🤷I’m afraid I’m gonna need that by Monday. You already know the vibes!” he wrote.

The lawsuit comes a week after 50 issued a legal warning to Kavanaugh, demanding he not release the film, slated for a July 2025 debut, or risk being shown “how to properly do business.”

“They can’t release this MOVIE SKILL HOUSE without my signature, which they do not have,” he wrote. “What kinda business are they doing? I’d hate to have to demonstrate.”

Kavanaugh released the first eight minutes of the horror film to promote the launch of his GenTV platform. Skillhouse follows 10 influencers who take to a fictional content house where they’re forced to take on deadly social media challenges.

“SkillHouse has been a revolutionary film project from the outset—one that is thrilling and compelling for anyone on social media and horror fans of all ages,” Kavanaugh said in a press release. “SkillHouse is more than just a horror film, the project is right for the times and breaks barriers by leveraging the power and appeal of influencers and immerses them into the story.”

However, 50 says he never signed off on the final product, and he wouldn’t unless he was able to make creative input. The G-Unit rapper is seeking at least $5 million from Kavanaugh along with punitive damages.

