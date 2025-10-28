50 Cent Responds To Reimagined Songs Posted On Social Media, ‘I Don’t Think You Can Beat AI’

After posting AI (artificial intelligence) renditions of two of his songs, “21 Questions” and “God Gave Me Style,” Queens entrepreneur and rapper 50 Cent received mostly positive feedback for using the technology, and he speaks about using it in a recent interview. He states, “I don’t think you can beat AI.”

The G-Unit executive sat down for an interview with Complex News, and when asked about it, he seemed content with what AI presented. He posted the videos to his Instagram account, and the known troller had some people who loved how AI reimagined his songs as R&B, while some still had doubts about how AI is being used.

“This feels good to, WTF going on now, this version lets you see my vision. It’s softer! @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi“

Fifty said he appreciated using AI to potentially reach a new audience who might tune in to songs they may not have heard, and that they are getting a different version that may draw them to his music.

“I really like those songs!” 50 Cent states.

“Look, it will reach someone that I missed. Someone who couldn’t hear what I was trying to say to them in the writing can hear it now that it’s in that format. They’ll go, ‘Oh, yo! Play that again!’”

He was happy with the outcome generated using the technology.

“I don’t know where AI gets these voices from, but these are some good voices! If these guys came out in that time period, they would have been competition for the guys that were there.”

The “Many Men” recording artist is an advocate for AI and encourages people to utilize it “because it’s not gonna stop progress.”

“I don’t like fighting fights that I can’t win, I don’t think you can beat AI,” 50 Cent continues. “I think we need to look at how we create businesses that work well with it and performs faster and progresses as [AI] progresses because it’s not gonna stop progress.”

