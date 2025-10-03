50 Cent Trolls Diddy With A ‘Letter’ To The Judge Before Sentencing

50 Cent’s campaign to troll his rival, Diddy, had the Queens recording artist posting a letter that he “allegedly” penned to the judge in Diddy’s case right before he sentences the former Bad Boy CEO.

In a social media post, the G-Unit executive took his trolling to new heights in his ongoing mission to make fun of Diddy’s current misfortune after he was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Judge Arun Subramanian is slated to hand down the entertainment mogul’s fate Oct. 3 in a New York City courtroom as Diddy faces up to 20 years in prison.

Fifty posted a “letter” he wrote to convince the judge to keep Diddy jailed, as he opens his note stating that he and the “No Way Out” producer have had an “ongoing dispute” for 20 years.

“This is my letter to the judge on Diddy’s case. what I’m scared for my life! LOL • http://gunitbrands.com“

“I have had an ongoing dispute with Puffy for 20 years,” 50 wrote. “He is very dangerous. Multiple times I have feared for my life.”

The “Many Men” rapper goes on to state that the judge should consider “the safety” of the public when handing down his sentence, and that Diddy has not been in prison long enough to have been reformed, suggesting that he needs to spend more time incarcerated. He even takes a jab at one of his sons by stating that he is also dealing with allegations of rape, even adding that he said that the government raided the wrong house.

He ends the letter by insinuating that Diddy will return to his old ways by hiring male sex workers and depriving the public of baby oil, before promoting a documentary he says he’s working on about Diddy’s scandal.

“Anyway, Diddy’s only going to hire more male sex workers and keeping most of the baby oil from the general public. And babies need it! My Netflix doc on this scandalous subject is coming soon!”

