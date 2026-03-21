Legal by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors 50 Cent Appeals Loss In $1M Fight Over Ex Shaniqua Tompkins’ Life Rights This comes after a judge denied his attempt to secure a $1 million default judgment against the mother of his 28-year-old son, Shaniqua Tompkins, in a dispute over the rights to her life story.







By Robert Hill

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson filed an appeal in a New York court after a judge denied his attempt to secure a $1 million default judgment against the mother of his 28-year-old son, Shaniqua Tompkins, in a dispute over the rights to her life story.

The appeal comes after a New York judge ruled that Jackson’s company, G-Unit Books, did not properly serve Tompkins with the legal documents. The documents were tied to a lawsuit alleging that she violated a 2007 agreement granting exclusive rights to her life story. If the appellate court overturns that decision, Jackson could move forward with his claim that Tompkins breached the deal.

Justice Robert R. Reed’s decision focused on whether Tompkins had been properly served with legal documents. The court found that G-Unit Books failed to prove that she received notice of the lawsuit, a prerequisite to enter a default judgment.

Judge Reed issued the ruling because Tompkins did not receive the legal documents, as they were sent to addresses where she had never lived. She stated that she only learned of the lawsuit after reporters contacted her.

As reported by VIBE, “The underlying dispute dates back to a 2007 agreement in which Tompkins allegedly ‘irrevocably and exclusively’ sold the rights to her life story. Under the terms of that deal, she reportedly agreed that ‘she would not publicly disclose, exploit, or otherwise commercialize any aspect of her life story or related rights.’”

Jackson filed a $1 million lawsuit, claiming that Tompkins posted online stories about him after he signed the rights to her life story, in violation of the agreement. Tompkins was sued for breaching the contract.

Jackson purchased the rights for use in future projects, while also aiming to prevent Tompkins from monetizing his name. Tompkins, however, stated that she was forced to agree to the terms of the deal.

As reported by All HipHop, “Tompkins’ defense is solid, too. She’s arguing the 2007 life-rights agreement wasn’t voluntary and that she signed it under duress, with threats and intimidation from 50 Cent and his late manager Chris Lighty.”

The appeal now leaves the future of the dispute within the appellate court as both sides continue to battle over control of Tompkins’ story and the financial rights tied to it.

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