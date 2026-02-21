News by Kandiss Edwards 50 Cent Is Forever Petty, Posts Alleged Video Of Jim Jones’ Crashout The 'Many Men' rapper posted a video of Jones allegedly attempting to break down the door of his 'Let’s Rap About It' podcast studio.







Rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is cranking up his internet beef with rapper Jones by releasing embarrassing video footage.

The “Many Men” rapper posted a video of Jones allegedly attempting to break down the door of his “Let’s Rap About It” podcast studio location. According to Jackson, Jones was allegedly evicted from the space. Furthermore, he states that if the two feuding peers “was friends” he would still have access to the space.

He continued his taunt by claiming he is a co-owner of the property and will be seeking compensation for damages. To sharpen the blow an alleged termination of lease letter addressed to Jones was added to 50 Cent’s carousel of slides.

“Sam is my partner I own the joint, now you’re gonna fix every door you kick or I’m gonna kick ya a*s Jimmy,” according to Complex.

Jim Jones has not issued an official statement confirming or denying the claims referenced in 50 Cent’s post.

The feud between the two rappers has played out publicly in recent months through online posts and commentary. The latest message from 50 Cent continues a pattern of social media back and forth between Jones, 49 and Jackson, 50.

The renewed tension between 50 Cent and Jones also comes as Jim Jones’ name has resurfaced in a separate lyrical dispute. In its review of Clipse’s forthcoming project “Let God Sort Em Out,” Consequence reported that Pusha T’s verse on “Chains & Whips,” featuring Kendrick Lamar, was “confirmed to be about Harlem’s Jim Jones.”

In the song Terrence Thornton, known as Pusha T, hints at Jones being bereft of funds. Pusha claims Jones runs “from the spirit of repossession” and that his jewelry is fake because “too much enamel covers your necklace”

Thornton also goes on to take shots at Jones’s foray into reality TV with his appearance on Love & Hip Hop in the twilight of his rap career.

In the verse, Pusha T raps, “I’m watching your fame escape relevance/ We all in the room, but here’s the elephant/ You chasing a feature out of your element.”

While Jones has not publicly responded to the lyric referenced in the review, the mention adds another layer to the ongoing friction circulating among several prominent rappers in the past few years.

