50 Cent Spends Time With Big Meech Amid BMF Founder's Prison Release







Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has linked up with Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory amid the BMF founder’s release from prison.

The G-Unit founder and executive producer of Starz’s BMF series took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of him and Big Meech from a recent hangout session. While it remains unclear what the two could be working on, fans expressed their support in the comment section.

“Love this,” rapper Shawnna wrote.

“My uncles,” added rapper Sexyy Red.

50 Cent has played a key role in bringing the BMF story to the forefront in recent years through the BMF series, which premiered in 2021, and the BMF: Blowing Money Fast docuseries, which aired on Starz in 2022. Both the show and the documentary explore how Big Meech and his brother, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, built one of the largest cocaine empires in America. Later, they used the wealth from their drug trafficking and money laundering operations to break into hip-hop with BMF Entertainment.

Founded in the early 2000s, the label was eventually revealed to be an alleged front for money laundering and cocaine distribution. Despite this, the Flenory brothers used the label to conduct legitimate business, with the company being involved with several high-profile hip-hop artists, including Jay-Z, Young Jeezy, T.I., and Fabolous.

Their infamous story, coupled with their flashy lifestyle, helped the brothers become icons within hip-hop culture. In 2005, the pair were indicted by the DEA under the Continuing Criminal Enterprise Statute and sentenced to 30 years in prison. In court documents, Big Meech was described as “a leader of a vast, multi-state drug-trafficking operation with an extensive criminal history, including prior convictions for drug, weapons, and assault offenses.”

Big Meech was released from a Florida prison last month and transferred to a halfway house to serve the remainder of his sentence. His projected release date is Jan. 27, 2026, after which he will be placed on supervised release.

