Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman 50 Cent Reveals He Turned Down $3M To Perform During Trump's Rally At Madison Square Garden







It’s not all about the money for 50 Cent. The entertainer revealed that he turned down a $3 million offer to perform at Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden.

While on The Breakfast Club, the “Many Men” rapper confirmed reports that he was offered to perform at the GOP nominee’s event on Oct. 27. However, 50 Cent shared that his reasoning was to stay out of politics; Complex reposted footage of the radio show interview.

“I wasn’t talking to them about that kind of stuff,” explained the 49-year-old. “I’m afraid of politics. I wouldn’t say I like it. It’s because when you do get involved with it, no matter how you feel, somebody passionately disagrees with you.”

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, shared how speaking on politics can lead to one’s ostracization, specifically mentioning Kanye “Ye” West. He faced exile from Hollywood following his anti-semitic remarks made over the years.

“That’s the formula for the confusion that sent Kanye to Japan,” he added. “He said something about both things — and now he can only go to Japan.”

While his reasoning for opting out of the Trump rally was not from a moral standpoint, 50 Cent dodged a lot of controversy. The rally made headlines for a controversial joke about Puerto Rico by one of its speakers, Tony Hinchcliffe. While speaking, Hinchliffe referred to the U.S. territory as a “floating island of garbage.”

Immediately following his remarks, the comedian received heavy criticism for his racist jokes. High-profile celebrities of Puerto Rican heritage, including Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny, supported Kamala Harris and her plans for the island shortly after. However, 50 Cent also lacked a comment on that drama.

While he’s staying out of politics, the “Power” executive producer continues to spread awareness on other matters. He is producing a docu-series on Netflix that covers all of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ allegations and legal troubles.

As for the rally, the Trump campaign has yet to comment on 50 Cent’s claims.