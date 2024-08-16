50 Cent: ‘I’m Not In A Hurry To Reach Billionaire Status’

In 2007, 50 Cent’s remix of “I Get Money” featured JAY-Z and Diddy, and the “Bad Boy” executive said in the song, “It’s the billion dollar remix, baby!” Almost 20 years later, with 50 approaching billionaire status, that record may become the only one that featured three (current and former) billionaires.

Although with the moves and projects he’s been working on lately, the Queens-bred entertainer insists that even if he is near that status, he still wants “a discount.”

👀I don’t want this to make you think I don’t need a discount, 😳because I want a discount. LOL • https://t.co/jnbpt4VX0B pic.twitter.com/AC1xRlE7lz — 50cent (@50cent) August 14, 2024

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, he states he is “Very, very rich.” Yet, he says that he is “not in a hurry” to be labeled a billionaire.

“I don’t quantify the money like that — I quantify the level of successes and wins I’ve achieved. I have far exceeded anyone’s expectations of me. I think my longevity and staying power in the industry have surprised many, but that’s what drives me further. [Besides,] I’m not in a hurry to reach billionaire status. I’ve reached a point where I don’t want anything I don’t have. What’s the rush? I’ve bought every car I wanted multiple times over.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, 50 Cent is 40% of the way to becoming worth $1 billion. His net worth was $40 million as of April 2024.

He adds, “Being a billionaire won’t be much different from where I am now. At that point, you have to figure out how to give back. You start building a legacy, doing more sophisticated things. People remember those who helped others more than those who just accumulated wealth. They’ll ask, ‘How did he benefit others? How significant was his success if it didn’t affect other people’s lives?’”

The G-Unit boss just got a tad bit closer to becoming a billionaire after it was reported that his former G-Unit cohort, Young Buck, repaid the $250,000 owed to the “Power” executive.

